UK Shared Prosperity Fund Invests in Neath Port Talbot Numeracy Projects

UK Shared Prosperity Funding is making significant strides in addressing numeracy challenges faced by residents of Neath Port Talbot through its investment in eight innovative projects under the ‘Multiply’ programme.

The projects offer free numeracy workshops and courses aimed at enhancing everyday maths skills for residents, irrespective of their background and in most cases their previous qualifications, thereby improving residents employment prospects and overall well-being.

The projects are tailored to cater to the diverse needs of NPT's adult population, encompassing a wide range of numeracy interventions, including numeracy training for employees, support for parents assisting their children with mathematics, money management courses, and essential skills for the workplace.

The ‘Multiply’ programme in Neath Port Talbot is delivered by:

Numeracy Matters by Neath Port Talbot Group of Colleges: Offering flexible numeracy courses to support local employers in developing the numeracy skills of their workforce. Utilising a variety of delivery methods, including e-learning, face-to-face training, in-person sessions at the workplace, as well as remote and hybrid approaches. NPT Group of Colleges also offer two additional ‘Multiply’ courses, ‘Numeracy at Home’, for children and families who want to improve their basic arithmetic and everyday maths skills; and ‘Numeracy for Success’, intensive and flexible workshops for adults who want to upskill and step back into education.

Multiply by Whitehead-Ross Education and Consulting Ltd: Delivering numeracy interventions such as Numeracy for Parents, Money Management, and Construction Maths Skills.

Multiply Your Confidence by NPT Adult Community Learning: Providing free courses ranging from basic numeracy to ESW Level 2 qualifications, targeting diverse cohorts such as care leavers, those on probation, and families facing financial challenges.

Cooking on a Budget by DOVE Workshop: Offering innovative courses combining budgeting skills with practical cooking sessions, addressing numeracy challenges in real-life settings. This unique approach fosters financial literacy while promoting healthy eating habits.

Multiply – Calculating your potential by Educ8 Training Ltd: Engaging local residents in numeracy workshops and offering courses tailored to employers' needs, including Excel training and financial literacy sessions.

Essential Skills in the Workplace by INSPIRE Training: Increasing the numeracy skills of those in work. Delivering digital literacy alongside numeracy and studying how to analyse data, how to present data and produce formulas. This project will support people and businesses to retrain, re skill and upskill through a blend of traditional, online and work-based learning.

Neath Port Talbot Councillor Jeremy Hurley, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, said: