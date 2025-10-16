UK Seafood Processors Face New Export Requirements

UK-based businesses that process fish caught and landed in the UK are facing major changes in the information they must submit to enable seafood exports to flow smoothly.

On 10 January 2026, new EU import requirements will come into force and so everyone involved in the UK’s seafood supply to the EU now has a role to play in ensuring they meet additional data requirements to keep exporting.

The Fish, Trace, Ship campaign, led by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), make clears what action will need to be taken by each sector of the supply chain, from fishers and merchants through to processors and exporters, to be ready for these imminent changes.

MMO is updating the Fish Export Service (FES) to ensure the IT system can provide the catch certificates, processing statements and non-manipulation documents required by the EU from 10 January 2026, providing each sector of the UK supply chain delivers the correct information on time.

A processing statement will be required if:

Goods are caught and landed by a UK vessel

Then processed in the UK before export

The definition of processing has been expanded to mean any seafood that has been cut, filleted, canned, smoked, salted, cooked, pickled, dried, or otherwise prepared for market. Fish which has only been frozen and/or packed will not require a processing statement.

Processing statements will also need to show the weights of each type of seafood that has contributed to each processed product.

Nick Greenwood, MMO’s Head of Marine Protection and Operations Services, said:

“The changes to processing documentation will almost certainly mean businesses that have not had to supply processing statements so far will have to start doing so in January. “Our message is that you need to make sure you know whether this affects your business right now – and take action if it does. “We’re committed to supporting every sector of the supply chain to be ready by delivering clear guidance and engagement events – so our advice is to get on board with Fish, Trace, Ship right now. “We want to work with industry to make sure that no business is unprepared for the changes. Adapting early will make for a smoother transition.”