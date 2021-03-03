UK Motorists Set to Shift to a Greener Fuel

Motorists across the UK are set to shift to a greener fuel with the introduction of E10 at petrol stations in September.

E10 petrol to be introduced at pumps up and down the country as the UK accelerates towards a greener transport future

Greener fuel grade could cut transport emissions equivalent to 350,000 fewer cars on the road

Introduction of E10 will boost job opportunities in the North East as biofuel plant reopens – securing up to 100 jobs as we build back better and greener

Following a consultation with drivers and industry, the introduction of E10 fuel, which is a mixture of petrol and ethanol made from materials including low grade grains, sugars and waste wood, will boost the Government’s ambitions to reach net zero by 2050.

Its introduction on UK roads could cut transport CO2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road – or all the cars in North Yorkshire.

It will also boost job opportunities in the North East, securing up to 100 jobs with the reopening of AB Sugar’s Vivergo plant, and increasing production at existing biofuel plants including Ensus. This will support the UK’s wider bioeconomy by ensuring the materials needed for E10 are produced and refined in the UK.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“We’re going further and faster than ever to cut emissions from our roads, cleaning up our air as we accelerate towards a zero-emission transport future. “Although more and more motorists are driving electric vehicles, there are steps we can take to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads – the small switch to E10 petrol will help drivers across the country reduce the environmental impact of every journey, as we build back greener.”

The two petrol blends that are currently widely available in the UK contain no more than 5% ethanol, known as E5; the fuel being rolled out in September has up to 10%. Using bioethanol in place of traditional petrol can reduce CO2 emissions, and therefore increasing the ethanol content of petrol could help us meet our climate change targets.

A small number of older vehicles including classic cars, and some from the early 2000s, will continue to need E5 fuel, which is why supplies of E5 petrol will be maintained in the super grade. We are advising motorists to use the new E10 vehicle checker see if their vehicle is compatible.

Dr Mark Carr, Group Chief Executive of AB Sugar, said:

“We are delighted to be re-opening the Vivergo Fuels site today located in the heart of the Northern Powerhouse on the back of the Government’s decision to move forward with E10. “We’ve long been calling for this introduction as E10 is one of the quickest, easiest and most cost-effective ways of the UK reducing its carbon emissions whilst providing an economic boost to sustaining the British biofuels industry and the local and national economy. “We will be recruiting around 85 highly skilled green jobs in addition to the core team that remained in place during its closure in the North East of England and re-opening a new market for wheat farmers in the UK”.

Director of Ensus UK Ltd, Grant Pearson, said: