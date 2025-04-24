UK Minister Supports £20m Rhyl Regeneration Vision

A UK Government Minister with responsibility for high streets and growth has supported a £20 million vision to regenerate a popular seaside resort.

Minister of State for Building Safety, Fire and Local Growth Alex Norris MP met Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, the group tasked with developing a strategy that will enhance the coastal town, create employment, and improve infrastructure over the next decade.

The Minister – whose portfolio includes local and regional growth, and high streets and Investment Zones – held a forum with Board members at the Youth Centre on East Parade.

They highlighted priorities and challenges facing the area, explored the most effective approach to community engagement, and discussed long- and short-term goals in line with the UK Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme.

Mr Norris then joined a group including chair Craig Sparrow, Denbighshire County Council Leader Cllr Jason McLellan and Corporate Director Tony Ward, Clwyd North MP Gill German, and North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin for a walkabout on the promenade, high street, and parts of central and west Rhyl.

The Minister said:

“It was brilliant to visit Rhyl and hear about the fantastic, ambitious plan the local Neighbourhood Board has drawn up for this wonderful seaside town. “Our Plan for Neighbourhoods is all about restoring pride in our communities by giving local leaders the resources to regenerate their areas, drive growth and create new opportunities. “Rhyl promises to be a great example of what can be achieved.”

Mr Sparrow thanked the Minister for visiting the town and said it was a “very positive” discussion that will help lay the foundations for the Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign.

Mr Sparrow added: