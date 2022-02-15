UK Market Leaders, The Safety Letterbox Co Makes Further Investment Into Aptly Named The Metal Box

Exciting expansion plans were further demonstrated recently as Neath based, The Safety Letterbox Co moved into their brand-new modern office suite at The Metal Box, Neath.

This established and growing mailbox and parcelbox manufacturer employs 65 people in South Wales with exciting plans for further R&D and investment in machinery and people. Their saying of Thinking Outside The Box really rings true with this latest step in their journey.

Just a stones throw from their existing factory and offices, SLB Sales & Marketing teams have moved into a vibrant and collaborative space within Neath Council owned The Metal Box, to allow all staff to work safely in a spacious environment. Incorporating breakout areas, meeting spaces and a fantastic show room in a quirky and historic industrial Art Deco style building, it provides the perfect backdrop for their hosting of CPD seminars and meetings with customers and architects, local businesses collaboration, training with colleges and virtual demonstrations to international clients via a large and impressive space.

Alison Orrells, CEO & MD at The Safety Letterbox Company says

‘This investment in this exciting workspace is a major significant step for our company right now in its 36th year, it provides the ability to work collaboratively in an energetic and vibrant environment whilst being socially distanced, allowing us further freedom to create improved working space in our existing building in Milland Road.

It is part of recognising the modern needs of a growing business, employees wellbeing and the positioning of our company as market leaders in the UK as we continue to push on with our exciting growth plans. Our teams have welcomed the opportunity to return to a safe workplace. With firm Covid measures in place and the investment in achieving that balance it is essential to provide confidence for our staff and provide the camaraderie that should boost wellbeing and assist with growth of the business, allowing people to shine and thrive in a positive space.

Our team have worked very successfully remotely with investment in IT and systems, but our new model investment was carefully considered, based on their feedback and our firm desire to create a future proofed space whereby they could operate safely, whilst still achieving that vibrant and proactive buzz that they missed over the last 2 years.’