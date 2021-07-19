UK Government Minister Returns to See More of the North Wales Growth Deal

For the second time in two months, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies MP, visited North Wales Growth Deal projects.

Eager to learn more about the progress made in the region to build a stronger and more resilient economy, the Minister visited three Growth Deal projects.

These included: The Digital Signal Processing Centre at Bangor University, the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre with Wrexham Glyndwr University and the former North Wales Hospital Development in Denbigh.

Wales Office Minister David TC Davies said:

“As we build back better and greener from the pandemic, projects like those which are part of the North Wales Growth Deal will be vital in bringing jobs, growth and innovation to our communities. “Delivering transformational projects across Wales is a top priority for the UK Government and is why we have backed growth deals covering every part of the country. I look forward to the continued progress of the North Wales Growth Deal as it helps unleash the potential of the region.”

The Minister’s visit was hosted by the North Wales Economic Ambition Board, which leads on the work to deliver the benefits of the Growth Deal investment in north Wales.

All three projects included in the Minister’s visit are part of the £1.1billion investment for north Wales, backed by £240m funding from the UK and Welsh Governments.

One of those projects, the Digital Signal Processing Centre at Bangor University looks at transferring research and development into new products and services for digital communications. The Centre is already one of the leading global digital signal processing facilities and is now putting north Wales on the map for ground-breaking work.

Cllr Mark Pritchard, the Vice Chair of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board and the Lead Member for the Digital programme, said: