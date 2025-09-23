UK Government Celebrates Financial Services Sector ‘£110bn Boost’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the UK is “open for business” following a total of £110 billion in investment from major financial services firms.

Global fintech leader Revolut has opened its new global headquarters in Canary Wharf, setting out plans to invest £3 billion in the UK and create 1,000 high-skilled jobs over the next five years.

The UK Government says that this follow last week's announcements of £100 billion investment from asset manager Blackstone, £7 billion from BlackRock and £1.25 billion in inward investment from leading US financial firms including PayPal and Bank of America, generating 1,800 new jobs in major cities including London, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Manchester.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

“The UK is well and truly open for business under this Government. Through our Leeds Reforms we’re making Britain the best place for financial services companies to do business, pushing us ahead in the global race for investment and putting more money in people’s pockets through the Plan for Change.”

Nik Storonsky, CEO & Co-founder of Revolut, said:

“Our mission has always been to simplify money for our customers, and our vision to become the world’s first truly global bank is the ultimate expression of that. From our roots here in the UK, we've grown to serve over 65 million customers globally, and today's opening of our new Global HQ in London is the launchpad for our future. This HQ will be central to driving our growth towards our next milestone of 100 million customers. “To power that journey from our home market, we are investing £3 billion in the UK over the next five years. This commitment will not only create 1,000 new jobs but will also fuel the innovation from our London hub that will help us deliver on our global ambitions.”

The major investments from financial services firms over the past week include: