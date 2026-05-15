UK Government Calls for Welsh Organisations to Join £50m Veteran Support Network

An estimated 115,000 veterans in Wales stand to benefit from VALOUR, a new network of recognised centres that will coordinate access to support across health, housing, employment and more.

The Office for Veterans' Affairs (OVA) in the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has already provided £13 million of funding to 14 organisations to join the UK-wide VALOUR system, with the OVA inviting more organisations in Wales to apply for new funding.

UK Government ministers are calling on existing centres that support veterans, voluntary organisations and local councils to apply for funding of between £200,000 and £1 million to join the system.

One organisation which is receiving funding is Bulldogs Boxing and Community Activities in Baglan, Neath Port Talbot, which provides sport and community activities.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens visited the centre to see the support it gives to local veterans.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“We have around 115,000 veterans in Wales and they all deserve the very best support. “Places like Bulldogs Boxing in Port Talbot already provide fantastic services to veterans. We are opening up further funding to boost this support still further and I encourage more organisations to apply. “It is essential that Welsh veterans have local places where they can access the right help and it's what UK Government is providing through programmes like VALOUR.”

Alongside VALOUR-recognised centres, the £50 million VALOUR system will include a headquarters in the OVA, field officers to evolve local networks, increased capacity for MOD Veterans Services, and an online support platform. The system will work together to share data and form better connections between UK government and councils, voluntary organisations, and service providers.

Eligible organisations can submit their initial expressions of interest online through the Armed Forces Covenant Trust website at covenantfund.org.uk.

Find out more about Veterans Services at gov.uk/government/groups/veterans-welfare-service.