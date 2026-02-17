UK Government Announces ‘Generational Commitment to Rail in Wales’

The UK Government has formally endorsed Transport for Wales’ (TfW) “vision for the future of Welsh rail”, agreeing it should set the framework for a pipeline of projects.

It said it was “committed to working in partnership with the Welsh Government to deliver this pipeline as quickly as possible”.

It added that this was a “generational commitment to rail in Wales” which will directly create more than 1,000 permanent new jobs and more than 6,000 new jobs during construction. In total the projects will support 12,000 jobs across Wales, the UK Government said.

The Wales Rail Board is an intergovernmental board that will oversee the delivery of this pipeline of projects, with membership including Welsh and UK Governments, TfW and Network Rail.

The Board has developed its long-term vision for rail enhancement investment in Wales, and TfW published the vision as part of a report titled Today, Tomorrow, Together: A Vision for Wales across Wales and Borders.

It contains details of 43 projects which it says are “ready to move forward, making them ideal candidates for investment.”

The projects are worth £6.3 billion in wider economic benefits, according to the report.

Vernon Everitt, Chair of Transport for Wales, said:

“Transport is an enabler of sustainable economic growth, higher productivity, access to homes, jobs and education as well as greater opportunity for all. Supporting the Welsh Government’s vision for transport and working with the UK Government, Today, Tomorrow, Together sets out an ambitious agenda to make further progress in these areas through investment in rail services as part of an integrated transport plan. “In recent years we have delivered major improvements in transport for the people, businesses and communities we serve. This includes new trains and services, the wholesale transformation of the Core Valley lines and now significant enhancements to rail services as part of Network North Wales. We are also working hard to invest the funding allocated to Wales under the last spending review to bring further improvements to communities as quickly as possible. “We now need to go further. Today we set out a potential pipeline of future projects which will bring further benefits across the whole of Wales, and I am thrilled that today the UK and Welsh Governments have backed this vision wholeheartedly.”

TfW currently estimates the total cost of all the schemes under consideration to be up to £14 billion. The UK Government said that additional funding allocations would be confirmed at future Spending Reviews.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“We are now in an unprecedented position to deliver the next chapter of transformation for rail services in Wales. We have secured long-term commitments to key projects and a renewed ambition for our rail network. “Changes of this scale don’t happen overnight but they do happen when there is vision, determination, and cooperation. We’ve already proved that with the Core Valley Lines, and we are beginning to see the same momentum with Network North Wales. When you have the ambition, the commitment and the will, real progress follows – and we have all three. “Today marks another important milestone for rail as Transport for Wales publishes an exciting and essential pipeline for future investment. This includes projects the length and breadth of our nation. We warmly welcome the UK Government’s support for these plans and for their commitment to putting right the injustice of Welsh rail underfunding left by the previous government. “In the near term, I’m pleased to see backing for the essential work at Padeswood and Buckley. This will transform journeys between Wrexham and Liverpool, unlock economic opportunities across north Wales, and allow plans for the new Deeside station to accelerate. I also welcome the UK Government’s support for Cardiff Parkway, and we remain committed to working closely with all partners to complete the full business case and development plans.”

Work on new stations at Magor and Undy, Llanwern, Cardiff East, Newport West and Somerton will start later this year, with Magor and Undy expected to be the first of these stations to be completed.

A new station at Cardiff Parkway will help service an estimated 800,000 passengers every year, the UK Government said. It added that it will unlock around 6,000 jobs in the industrial district, which will get revamped thanks to additional UK Government investment and an agreed approach to funding and delivering the station between UK Government, Welsh Government and private investors.

A new station to service the Deeside industrial park is part of the plans to boost the Wrexham-Liverpool line.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, said:

“The CBI supports the commitment to transform Welsh rail and deliver a decade of national renewal. The announcement of seven new stations and securing of major funding will have an impact that goes far beyond the delivery of a single rail project. “Set to support 12,000 jobs across Wales, it’s a key opportunity to increase connectivity, drive growth and boost investment in Wales. Both governments must now work together to ensure that this investment delivers on its promise by committing to fast track infrastructure delivery.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: