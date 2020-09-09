UK Goes Direct to EU Businesses with New Campaign

The Government has launched a new campaign to help EU businesses get ready for the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020.

A new communications campaign has been launched to provide EU-based businesses with information they need to get ready to trade with the UK after 31 December 2020.

This communications effort complements the UK Government’s domestic facing campaign, “The UK’s New Start”, which outlines some of the steps UK businesses need to take to prepare and take advantage of new opportunities outside the EU.

The new campaign will be delivered through a range of channels including high-impact print advertising in pan-European and country-specific titles, digital display advertising, paid search and paid social media promotion across LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

The UK will be leaving the EU’s customs union and single market on 31 December 2020, regardless of the outcome of negotiations. The campaign, to “Keep Business Moving”, will direct EU traders to a dedicated gov.uk page which provides information on what they need to do to continue trading smoothly with the UK at the end of the year. The page will be updated with further information over the coming weeks and months.

The launch of the campaign will also see joint letters from HM Ambassadors and HM Trade Commissioner for Europe Richard Burn to key industry groups and businesses in member states and EEA countries, to ensure everyone is aware of the campaign.

Greg Hands, Minister for Trade Policy, Department for International Trade said:

Our preparations for the end of the transition period are well underway and this campaign will support the UK’s valuable trading partners in the EU to keep business moving at the end of the year. As we have always been clear, we want to reach a Canada-style trade agreement with the EU and that remains our ambition. However, the transition period is ending on 31 December and this will bring changes regardless of the final terms of our trade relationship. We are supporting businesses by launching this campaign to help them prepare over the coming weeks and months for changes in January, ensuring that businesses in both the UK and the EU can continue to operate smoothly in a new trading environment.

Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Europe, Richard Burn said:

The teams on the ground in our Embassies across Europe will work closely with our European partners, companies and business associations to ensure they have all the information they need to continue trading smoothly beyond the end of the transition period. This new campaign will ensure EU businesses have the necessary practical information to succeed beyond 31 December 2020.

The campaign launch comes ahead of the eighth round of trade negotiations with the EU which began yesterday.