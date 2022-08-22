UK Food Safety Conference to be Held In-Person for the First Time Since 2019

One of the highest profile events in the Welsh food safety calendar will be held in-person for the first time since October 2019.

The 19th annual UK Association for Food Protection (UKAFP) conference, which is organised by ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Met University, is set to take place at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff on Wednesday 16th November 2022 and will focus on the topic of “The Changing Food Safety Landscape.”

Around 200 delegates from food manufacturing, environmental health and academia will hear from industry leading speakers including Nathan Barnhouse, Director of Wales for the Food Standards Agency, Richa Bedi-Navik, Senior Global Standards Manager for BRCGS and Professor Carol Wallace from the University of Central Lancashire.

The free full day conference will also provide networking opportunities and students and early career scientists can enter a research poster competition for the chance to showcase their work and win a £100 award.

Professor David Lloyd, Secretary of the UKAFP and Director of ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Met University, said:

“It’s wonderful to be able to host an in-person UKAFP conference again for the first time in three years. It’s a key part of the Welsh food safety calendar as it provides industry professionals with the opportunity to hear the latest updates from regulatory bodies, certification schemes and academia.”

The United Kingdom Association for Food Protection (UKAFP) is an affiliate of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP). With members from over 50 different countries, the IAFP’s focus is protecting the global food supply. Within the association, there are educators, government officials, microbiologists, food industry executives and quality control professionals who are involved in all aspects of growing, storing, transporting, processing and preparing all types of foods.

To book free tickets for the UKAFP conference, BOOK HERE