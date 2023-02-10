UK-First for Lexington Corporate Finance as it Joins International Network

A Cardiff-based corporate finance specialist firm has become the first UK firm to join Eaton Square – an international network of corporate finance advisors.

Lexington Corporate Finance joins Eaton Square – a cross-border M&A and capital service provider on the back of a successful 2022, which saw them advise on more than £150m worth of deals and move to a larger office in Cardiff city centre.

It will be the first UK-based firm to join the network, which was founded in 2008 in Melbourne Australia and now comprises 150 senior professionals in countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. In the last 18 months alone, Eaton Square has grown its international reach by 50 per cent and has signed more than 50 client mandates.

Gary Partridge, managing director of Lexington Corporate Finance, said:

“As we have expanded, we have seen a considerable rise in cross-border requests, especially from the US as the dollar is currently so strong. Partnering with Eaton Square will enable us to capitalise on these opportunities and meet the growing demand. “We anticipate that it will be a real catalyst for Lexington’s international expansion and allow us to manage much larger deals – completing a handful of deals via Eaton Square this year will lead to substantial growth in our revenue. “To be the first UK firm in the network opens us up to an array of exiting opportunities as we continue with our ambitious growth strategy.”

The new partnership comes on the back of a 2022 that saw Lexington expand its team to twelve, more than triple its office space with a move in July and see additional award successes and complete landmark transactions.

This includes completing two major deals on the same day in June, where Lexington acted as lead corporate finance advisor to the shareholders of Cardiff-based 4Wood TV and Film, one of the UK’s leading TV and film set design and build businesses, on its sale to the management team, while supporting with the successful acquisition of Lancashire firm MKT Logistics by Turners Group, which operates from 32 sites across the UK.

Reece Adnams, Eaton Square CEO, added: