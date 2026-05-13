UK Families ‘Swapping Overseas Holidays for Resort-Style Staycations’

Newport's Celtic Manor Resort says it is seeing increasing interest in UK breaks over international travel.
It said that interest in UK holidays appears to be growing rapidly, with Google Trends data showing searches for the phrase “staycation” increasing by 68% in the past week, as families explore alternatives closer to home in response to potential rising additional costs, airport disruption and extensive planning.
Julie Hammond, CEO at The Celtic Collection, said:
“We’re seeing increasing interest in UK breaks that genuinely feel like a resort holiday. People want the convenience of having everything in one place, whether that’s relaxing by the pool, enjoying outdoor dining, exploring local attractions or having evening entertainment on site.
“There’s a perception that you need to travel overseas to get that type of holiday experience, but the Celtic Manor Resort is one of a select number of UK destinations that can compete on quality, comfort and relaxation while removing many of the pressures associated with international travel.
“At Celtic Manor, families can arrive and immediately start enjoying their holiday together, without the stress of airports, luggage restrictions or complicated travel arrangements.”