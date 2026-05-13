UK Families ‘Swapping Overseas Holidays for Resort-Style Staycations’

Newport's Celtic Manor Resort says it is seeing increasing interest in UK breaks over international travel.

It said that interest in UK holidays appears to be growing rapidly, with Google Trends data showing searches for the phrase “staycation” increasing by 68% in the past week, as families explore alternatives closer to home in response to potential rising additional costs, airport disruption and extensive planning.

Julie Hammond, CEO at The Celtic Collection, said: