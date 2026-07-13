UK Export Finance and British Business Bank Launch Joint Scheme to Support Smaller Exporters

A new joint scheme between UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the British Business Bank aims to help small and medium-sized businesses to access finance to expand their export potential.

Launching in spring next year, the scheme will target support at the estimated thousands of SMEs with export ambitions that often struggle to secure finance.

Combining UKEF's export finance specialism with the British Business Bank's expertise in unlocking lending for smaller businesses, the partnership will address a gap in finance for smaller business exporters, particularly those seeking lower-value working capital loans.

UKEF will provide a guarantee on a portion of eligible portfolio-level losses, with lenders retaining a share of risk, while the British Business Bank will assess, onboard and manage commercial lenders participating in the scheme. The portfolio guarantee is designed to reduce lender costs and enable scalable lending to smaller business exporters.

By setting wide eligibility criteria and using a tried-and-tested lender guarantee model, the scheme is expected to increase the availability of finance for smaller exporters and improve access for businesses that are currently underserved.

The scheme will be open to SMEs across all sectors and will support lending facilities including term loans and working capital.

UK Government Business Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“Smaller businesses across the UK have the ideas, ambition, and talent to succeed on the world stage, but too often they struggle to get the finance they need to reach their full potential. “This new partnership will help more businesses break into overseas markets, win new customers and turn local success into global growth.”

UK Export Finance CEO Tim Reid said:

“UK Export Finance exists to ensure no viable UK export fails for lack of finance, and this new joint scheme with the British Business Bank is a significant step towards furthering this mission. “One of our main business priorities is to make it easier than ever for SMEs to harness the power of international markets. By combining access to finance, digital services and targeted support with the British Business Bank's expertise in unlocking lending, we can support a new generation of exporters.”

British Business Bank CEO Louis Taylor added: