UK ‘Could Take a Leading Role in Next Major Shift in Power Electronics’

A new white paper published by Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult sets out how the UK could take a leading role in the next major shift in power electronics, as demand surges for smaller, faster and more energy-efficient high-voltage systems.

The report focuses on vertical gallium nitride (GaN), particularly the GaN-on-GaN architecture, which is an emerging semiconductor technology with the potential to significantly outperform today’s silicon-based devices.

Vertical GaN works differently from the common lateral GaN devices. Instead of carrying current across the surface, it conducts current straight through the thickness of the device. Using a GaN-on-GaN design lowers defects, handles heat better, and allows the device to support higher voltages and power. This makes power systems smaller, lighter, and more reliable. Vertical GaN also switches on and off faster with less energy loss, which improves overall efficiency.

Electric vehicle charging networks, renewable energy installations and power-hungry data centres are all expanding at pace. Power electronics sit at the heart of all these systems, and even modest efficiency gains can translate into major energy and carbon savings at scale.

Early projections suggest the high-power GaN device market could reach $1.5 billion within five years, with vertical GaN expected to capture an increasing share as the technology matures. Compact GaN power adapters delivering hundreds of watts are already reaching the market, while next-generation GaN-based systems in data centres could reduce electricity use by up to 10%, cutting costs and emissions. In electric vehicles, more efficient GaN inverters and chargers could support faster charging, longer range and lighter systems.

The report highlights how the UK is well placed to capitalise on this opportunity. World-class research at universities including Cardiff, Swansea and Coventry sits alongside a strong compound semiconductor supply chain, with companies such as IQE and Cambridge GaN Devices already active in the space. Major automotive, aerospace and energy companies also provide further pull-through for advanced power electronics technologies.

As vertical GaN moves from research into real-world deployment, CSA Catapult is playing a key role in helping industry bridge that gap. Through its power electronics expertise, testing and benchmarking capability, and collaborative R&D programmes, the Catapult is supporting organisations to assess performance, address reliability challenges and accelerate routes to market.

The report sets out the benefits and practical steps needed to turn UK capability into global leadership, but this is just the start of the conversation for industry, policymakers and researchers alike.

Nick Singh, chief technology officer at CSA Catapult, said:

“Vertical GaN provides an exciting opportunity for UK organisations to deliver cleaner, more efficient power electronics that directly support national priorities around energy security, productivity and decarbonisation. “CSA Catapult will convene industry and academia to bring this new technology to life. We will not only be able to compete better on the global stage, but we can give the UK a strategic advantage.”

The full report can be downloaded here.