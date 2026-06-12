UK Celebrates Recipients From Wales in HM The King’s Birthday Honours List

A total of 84 people from Wales who have contributed to their community and country are celebrated in His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List 2026.

In total, 1182 recipients have been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus on recognising community change-makers. This year's recipients include foster carers, role models in women's sports, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and devotion to public service.

Recipients from Wales make up 5.6% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.

Recipients across Wales include:

Steven Borley, from Cardiff, who was awarded an OBE for services to the Welsh economy across engineering, construction and

sports participation.

sports participation. Dr Victoria Winckler, from Merthyr Tydfil, formerly director of the Bevan Foundation, who was awarded an OBE for

public service.

public service. Rhian Moore, from Bridgend, Chief Volunteer of Wales, The Scouts, was awarded an OBE for services to young people.

Christina Ro, from South Glamorgan, who was awarded a BEM for services to the community in Cardiff. Ro is a tireless advocate for families in need in Cardiff, particularly through the Parent Learning Group (PLG) at Cathays High School, which has helped over 50 women gain employment after completing qualifications.

David Cottle, from Swansea, who was awarded a BEM for services to Jazz Music. He has been a central figure in the Swansea live jazz scene since the 1970s, organising the weekly programme at the Swansea Jazz Club since the 1990s, which is now in its 76th year and attracts over 100 weekly attendees.

Alys Cole-King, from Conwy, who was awarded an MBE for services to Suicide Prevention and revolutionising the professional response to suicidal crisis by pioneering compassionate, evidence-informed approaches to care.

Gary Davies, from Mid Glamorgan, who was awarded a MBE for services to Public Safety after dedicating nearly five decades to public service and community wellbeing in the Ogmore and Rhondda communities, beginning his career with South Wales Constabulary in 1975.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Congratulations to the list of incredible people from right across Wales who have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours. “They have been commended for their contributions to their communities, to sport, to charity, the arts and to improving the lives of others – often giving their time and effort for free. “The work of these inspirational individuals has a huge impact across Wales and I thank each and every one of them for their valuable contributions to Welsh society.”

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.