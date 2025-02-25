UK Businesses Leading the Way with Record Numbers of Female Leaders and Board Members

Women now occupy nearly 43% of roles on FTSE350 company boards.

The FTSE Women Leaders Review report for 2025, backed by the UK Government and sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group and KPMG LLP, shows that women now occupy 1,275 or 43% of roles on company boards and 6,743 (35%) of leadership roles at the 350 FTSE companies.

This marks a year-on-year increase and means the target of 40% women’s representation by the end of this year continues to be achieved by FTSE350 businesses. The results of this review show the progress being made to break down barriers to opportunity at the highest levels, within some of the most innovative and important companies in the UK, said the UK Government.

The report comes as research shows that a £250 billion boost could be added to the UK economy if women took up leadership roles in startups.

The UK Government said it recognised there is still more to do to bring more women into roles such as company Chairs and CEOs and to increase the number of women on boards and in leadership who hold executive roles. It said it would work with FTSE companies and other organisations to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential based on their talent.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“The UK is leading the charge for gender equality in boardrooms, but we cannot rest on our laurels. “We must break down the barriers that stop many women being represented in decision-making roles, so that top talent reaches the highest levels of leadership in businesses driving economic growth across Britain.”

Minister for Investment Baroness Gustafsson OBE said:

“I know from founding my own business how strong female voices inspire positive change throughout an organisation, bringing new ideas and adding greater value. “Today’s report shows that whilst the momentum is with us, we have so much further to go. Working with business leaders and investors, we will do everything we can to unlock more opportunities for women at the highest levels as we go for growth and deliver our Plan for Change.”

The UK’s approach to gender equality in boardrooms comes second only to France in the G7, with 43.4% representation compared to 45.4%.

Whilst France and many other countries employ the use of quotas, the action taken by British companies has been entirely voluntary demonstrating the ability of the private sector to lead the way, alongside government support, but without overburdening regulation, the UK Government said.

It added that by leading the way and committing to improving gender equality companies are demonstrating the market value of increased representation of women in senior roles and the diversity of thinking that this brings, trickling down into small and medium sized businesses who look to replicate this success.

Vivienne Artz, CEO of the FTSE Women Leaders Review, said:

“In an increasingly disruptive world in which companies are faced with a combination of economic, geo-political and technological change British businesses are setting an international standard for balanced and inclusive leadership. “With its unique Government-backed and business-led voluntary approach, the UK has spearheaded a world-leading transformation in the highest ranks of industry. Whilst FTSE 350 company boards are now gender-balanced, sustained effort and determination is required to achieve the 40% target for women in leadership by the end of this year. “We look forward to working with businesses to deliver on this ambition.”

Penny James and Nimesh Patel, Co-Chairs of the FTSE Women Leaders Review, said: