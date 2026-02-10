UK Auto Apprentices Surge as Sector Builds Next-Gen Workforce

Britain’s automotive industry is in the midst of a major skills drive with the number of apprentices in the sector rising by 33% and new starters up 28% in 2025, according to a new survey of major employers by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

There were 1,699 apprenticeship starts in the last academic year, while a further 1,824 apprenticeship courses were provided to upskill existing workers in their current role.

The survey of major vehicle and component manufacturers, R&D specialists and aftermarket firms – together employing 75% of the UK automotive manufacturing workforce – highlights how the skills transition is a top priority for employers, SMMT said. Almost two-thirds (61%) of existing roles across the sector are expected to have new skills requirements by 2035, such as high-voltage system capability, battery handling, and digital skills including coding, data analysis and AI expertise.

Significant investment has already been committed to the UK’s EV transition, supported by government’s £4 billion DRIVE35 programme up to 2035, with industry announcing more than £1 billion last year alone. With all new cars and vans joining British roads planned to be zero emission in less than 10 years’ time, and trucks and buses soon after, a new-look workforce is needed to design, engineer, build and maintain them in ever greater numbers.

The UK Automotive Industry Career Guide showcases the huge range of exciting automotive careers available. Attracting talented people from all backgrounds, from career starters to career changers and returners, will be essential for the sector to thrive in the next 10 years.

Industry is already working alongside government to deliver the Industrial Strategy ambition for a strong skills pipeline, supported by Skills England and the new Growth & Skills Levy. Ensuring access to flexible, high-quality and verified training for businesses of all sizes – particularly SMEs – across every region will be essential. April’s introduction of Levy flexibilities for short unit-style training, in particular, will help more businesses deliver the high-skilled, agile and resilient workforce Britain needs to remain globally competitive.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

“The UK automotive industry is investing in both people and technology, offering diverse and rewarding apprenticeships for career starters and upskillers alike. Developing new skills is mission-critical for the sector’s competitiveness and growth as well as our ability to produce the next generation of cutting-edge zero emission and automated vehicles that will transform our roads and society. Despite the tough economic conditions, the industry remains convinced that, by working together, industry and government will build a world-leading workforce equipped to deliver a sustainable and prosperous future for the UK.”

Chris McDonald MP, UK Minister for Industry, said: