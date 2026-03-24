UK and Irish Hospitality, Food and Tourism Businesses Urged to Support Global Event in Wales

Business owners and people working in the hospitality, food and drink and tourism industries across the UK and Ireland are being encouraged to attend the biggest global event for chefs, which is being held in Wales in May.

Day and social event passes are now available for Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 at ICC Wales, Newport from May 16-19 – the only global event being held in Wales this year.

The event is coming to the UK for the first time in its 98-year history.

The 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, themed ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’, is expected to attracted around 800 chefs worldwide to Wales and provides a huge opportunity to showcase hospitality and food and drink business in the UK and Ireland.

Whilst the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) is hosting the event in partnership with Worldchefs, all the Home Nations – The British Culinary Federation, Federation of Chefs Scotland, The Panel of Chefs Ireland – are contributing.

Delegates will have a chance to network with the world’s top chefs, hear a stellar line-up of speakers, including world-renowned chef Marco Pierre White, watch talented chefs in global competition finals and visit a wide range of exhibits in the Expo village.

In partnership with the Celtic Manor Resort, CAW is holding the first ever Worldchefs Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 14. Chefs from all the Home Nations will each cook a course for a charity dinner on May 17 at ICC Wales, with money raised going to The Burnt Chef Project and Hospitality Action.

CAW president, Arwyn Watkins, OBE, is urging businesses and people working in the hospitality, food and drink and tourism industries across the UK and Ireland to ensure that the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 is a big success.

“This is golden opportunity to engage face to face with some of the most influential chefs from around the globe,” he said. “If a business is interested in exporting and finding new markets within Great Britian in the food service sector, then this is the event to attend in 2026 “More than 800 delegates from around the globe will be in attendance with 60% of the delegates identified as buyers and influencers within their own country. Original ideas start with interesting conversations. “Delegates will hear insights from experts, have a chance to take part in immersive workshops to spark new ideas for their business or career and expand their network at official events with the largest culinary body worldwide.”

Team Wales – the CAW, ICC Wales, Celtic Manor Resort and Welsh Government – has worked since 1999 to secure the Worldchefs Congress & Expo. King Charles supported the bid whilst he was HRH The Prince of Wales.

A Limited Access Delegate ticket offers flexible access to selected days or key networking events for professionals unable to attend the full congress.

Costing £220, the Day Pass includes access to Plenary Sessions, Expo and Global Chefs Challenge Finals together with lunch and coffee breaks on the selected day

The Ice Breaker Pass reception pass on May 16 costs £120, the Welcome Reception Pass on May 17 costs £140 and the Gala Dinner Pass on May 19 costs £180, There is a 10% discounts for groups of 10 or more.

People wishing to attend the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 can find out more by visiting https://www.worldchefscongress.org/register/ .