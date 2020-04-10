Tyre Boss Secures Second Warehouse as Part of Expansion Plans

Hot on the heels of moving to new premises last year, Tyre Boss, the Glamorgan-based solid tyre specialist, has announced the opening of a second warehouse with immediate effect. Located in close proximity to the company’s HQ – which was opened in 2019 to bring disparate operations under one roof – further growth has led to the procurement of a second unit, which more than doubles the size of the space occupied by Tyre Boss.

Sited on the same industrial estate and just 100m from the existing operation, the new premises will be mainly used for stocking the variety of tyre types sold by the company, including all the most popular TY Cushion models that are popular in the waste & recycling sector. Tyre pressing and stocking, maintenance and servicing of rims and wheels remain in the original facility, along with all administrative duties.

Wayne Collins and Victoria Collins who own and run the business continue to enjoy growing success by offering a personal service and by making it super-easy to do business with them. As well as a rapid turnaround and fitting service, Wayne is hugely knowledgeable on tyres for all off-highway applications and an expert in tyre conversions. The company often offers buy-back deals of new pneumatic tyres when exchanging for solids and competitive financing schemes for larger tyres.