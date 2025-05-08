Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice Unveils Latest Inspection Report

Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice has shared its most recent Independent Healthcare Inspection Report by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) ahead of International Nurses Day on May 12.

The HIW inspectors found “compassionate care delivered by dedicated and skilled staff supported by strong leadership and an excellent culture”. In particular the HIW team found:

Happy children

Satisfied families

Individualised care

Good quality, nutritious food

Excellent multi-disciplinary working

Strong governance and audit programme

Bespoke activities

Dignified care

Tŷ Hafan Chief Executive Irfon Rees said:

“HIW is the independent inspectorate and regulator of healthcare in Wales. Last October a five-strong team from HIW undertook a two-day on site planned inspection of Tŷ Hafan to assess the quality of our work. “In January, HIW published ‘Independent Healthcare Inspection Report (Announced) Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, Sully’. We shared the outcomes from this inspection with colleagues in February at our annual staff conference. “At Tŷ Hafan, we're proud of what we do and how we do it and grateful that our continual striving to deliver the highest possible standards of care and support for all has been formally recognised by HIW. “International Nurses Day feels like a good opportunity to remind ourselves of this recognition and to proactively share the findings of this report more widely.”

Two of the families the HIW inspectors spoke to said:

“The hospice has given my daughter and us as a family a quality of life again. They have cared for us all as a family and helped my daughter’s pain tremendously. I don’t know where we would be without them.” “Our son (and our family) have been cared for by Tŷ Hafan for 12 years. Everyone involved in the charity is lovely and only ever want the best for our children. It feels like they are part of the family.”

Irfon Rees said: