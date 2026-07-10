Tŷ Hafan Celebrates Opening of New Premises in Cardigan

Diane and Emily Lloyd, stalwart supporters of Tŷ Hafan Children Hospice, have officially opened the charity's new shop in Cardigan town centre.

Diane, who has worked for Tŷ Hafan for 22 years, and daughter Emily, who has volunteered for the charity for 11 years, cut the ceremonial ribbon on the front door at 25 High Street, Cardigan, opening the next chapter in the charity's relationship with the town and surrounding areas.

Currently Tŷ Hafan supports 22 families whose children and young people have life-shortening conditions in the Senedd constituency of Ceredigion Penfro, with a further 17 families continuing to receive bereavement support services.

Maree Thomas, Regional Sales Manager for Tŷ Hafan, said:

“I'd like to thank everyone who joined us today on this exciting occasion as we opened our newly relocated Cardigan Tŷ Hafan store. “We've been present on this high street for over 30 years with the first few years in a tiny cabin and the last 22 years being in the smaller shop just down the road. “None of this would have been possible without the wonderful Lloyd family and other local supporters who were amongst the first fundraisers for Tŷ Hafan. “I'd also like to thank everyone who has supported us on our journey to open our new shop – including our amazing volunteers, our lovely landlord Andrew, all the companies that have supported and made the move possible and to all the donors, customers and supporters for your patience and continued support. “Your support means that we can walk alongside every family that needs us. “Our shops play an important part in raising funds and awareness of the hospice. Right now, we are only supporting 1 in 10 families who have a child whose life will be short. “Our ambition is that when a child's life will be short, no family should have to live it on their own. “In the last year alone this community has given 3,000 volunteer hours, 2,000 bags of donations and purchased 3,000 items. A driving force behind our move is to have more space to sell the wonderful donations that we receive and to raise more funds, resulting in more care for those that need it.”

Shop manager Diane said:

“I would like to thank the local community for its massive support over the past 30 years, right from when we started in a little cabin in the market, to our lovely new shop on the High Street. “I'd also like to thank my absolutely amazing volunteers some of whom have been with me for 10 years plus and some since the shop opened. Without them we simply could not do what we do.”

Emily said:

“I love volunteering for Tŷ Hafan – it's great fun, it keeps me busy and you know you're making a difference for local families with children with life-shortening conditions. “And we're always looking for more volunteers so if anyone fancies joining us then please email volunteering@tyhafan.org or call 02920 532255. “Finally I'd also like to thank musician Mark Watkin Price who sang and played guitar for us and helped our special morning to go with a swing,” added Maree.

The charity's new shop will soon be trading seven days a week and has a drop off area to the rear of its premises.