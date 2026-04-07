Ty Glas Railway Station Reopens Following Major Upgrades

Transport for Wales (TfW) has reopened Ty Glas railway station following the completion of a major programme of work to modernise the station and enhance safety for passengers and the community.

While the level crossing reopened to the public in October 2025 following essential safety improvements, work has continued at the station to deliver the remaining upgrades.

The key upgrades include:

Platform extension: Ty Glas station platform has been extended by 16 metres

Ty Glas station platform has been extended by 16 metres Safety Enhancements: A renewed crossing surface with a safer route linking the station to the crossing.

A renewed crossing surface with a safer route linking the station to the crossing. Accessibility: The upgrades now facilitate, level boarding, making the station more accessible for passengers.

With the necessary work complete the station reopened on 4 April to customers travelling on the Coryton line.

These upgrades are essential to enable TfW’s new electric Class 756 tri‑mode trains – part of the Welsh Government’s £800 million investment in new trains that were introduced to the Coryton line last year – to stop at Ty Glas for the first time.

The Class 756 fleet has already played a key part across the Core Valley Lines, delivering strong performance by averaging over 90% reliability over the past six months.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at TfW, said: