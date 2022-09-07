Two Welsh Powerhouse Indies to Produce Gogglebocs Cymru

S4C, the public broadcaster and the only Welsh language television channel, today confirmed that the tender to produce Gogglebocs Cymru, has been awarded to two Welsh Powerhouse indies, Chwarel and Cwmni Da both from North Wales.

Chwarel, the Bafta winning makers of The Great House Giveaway, for Channel 4 and and Ty am Ddim for S4C, will team up with Caernarfon based production company, Cwmni Da to co-produce this first ever Welsh language version of Channel 4’s and Studio Lambert’s top-rated format. This is the first time Studio Lambert and Channel 4 have licensed the franchise to another UK based broadcaster. 70% of the content will be bilingual Wales based programming (S4C/ITV Wales/BBC Wales), with the remaining 30% coming from UK Network broadcasters and SVods.

The first episode will broadcast in the first week of November and casting is underway now.

“It’s going to absolutely amazing’ said Sioned Wyn, Managing Director of Chwarel. We’ve been waiting a long time for something like this. The ambition is to make it not only the top-rated show on S4C, but the whole of Wales – and beyond.” “We’d been talking about working together for a while” said Llion Iwan, Cwmni Da’s Managing Director, so when the franchise for the UK’s most popular TV format came up – it was a dream come true. Who doesn’t want to work on Gogglebocs! So glad we got it!”

Chwarel was founded in 2001 by renowned Director, Producer and Entrepreneur, Sioned Wyn. Located in Cricieth, North Wales, the indie has produced outstanding documentaries with compelling stories for over 19 years. Their latest production, The Great House Giveaway (Channel 4), showcases a pioneering new take on the property renovation format. Last year Chwarel won a BAFTA, two RTS awards and a Broadcast Award.

Cwmni Da, founded in 1997 has been creating exciting ambitious programming for S4C, BBC and C4 for the past 20 years. Headed up by their experienced Managing Director, Llion Iwan the staff-owned, independent production company based in Caernarfon, North Wales, is an experienced producer delivering shows across drama, factual, children’s and sports to Domestic, Network and International Broadcasters.

Cwmni Da has won numerous BAFTA Cymru, RTS and international awards, and is recognised as one of Wales’s most successful growing indies.

CALL FOR CASTING

The makers of Gogglebocs Cymru are appealing for people to take part. Gogglebocs Cymru will air first week of November on S4C, to coincide with the channels 40th birthday celebrations.

The producers are looking for people from all walks of life who just love telly! We want Welsh speakers, fluent or not so fluent, who will represent the rich diversity of Wales and its diaspora.

Apply by writing to [email protected]

Gogglebocs Cymru will play an important role in S4C's provision, and Chwarel and Cwmni Da will work together with S4C, Channel 4 and Studio Lambert to ensure the success of the production in the Welsh language.

Llinos Griffin-Williams, S4C’s Chief Content Officer said:

“Gogglebocs Cymru is set to be a gamechanger for S4C. We are thrilled the hit format has been entrusted to us by Channel 4 and that two of Wales’ dynamic indies are coming together to deliver this familiar, much-loved show. We’re looking for a cast of exciting characters that truly represent a diverse modern Wales. Gogglebox is a brilliant TV format that captures the hearts and minds of a country. We want S4C to be an inclusive exciting home for the very best of world class content that belongs to the whole nation.

