Two-Thirds of UK Tech Companies are Based Outside London, Research Shows

Two-thirds of all UK tech companies are based outside of London, according to data released as part of UK Tech Week.

The data from Beauhurst, commissioned by UK Tech Week and Startup Coalition, suggests that more than 83,000 active tech companies have 3.7 million tech employees across the UK. In all, 54,000 of these firms are based outside London.

Now in its third year, UK Tech Week – 16-20 March – has 50 regional partners. Throughout the week, events around the country will focus on a wide range of topics including investment, defence and AI.

The annual event aims to connect and promote regional tech communities and highlight tech innovation, expertise, and talent nationwide.

In Cardiff, Tramshed Tech will hold a Ventures Connect event on Tuesday March 17 between 11am and 1pm at One Central Square, Cardiff. The event aims to explores how collaboration and community-led growth can help founders scale smarter and build more resilient businesses in South Wales.

Further analysis by Startup Coalition indicates that the average number of employees per tech company outside London was 38, compared to 57 in London, suggesting a growing regional ecosystem of early-stage startups.

In addition to this research, polling from Public First found that 58% of people agree that it’s important for the UK that more tech businesses are founded outside of London and the South East. Respondents were 11% more likely to consider founding a tech business if based in London than in the rest of the UK, demonstrating the importance of supporting regional innovation to encourage more businesses to be founded elsewhere in the country.

Stuart Clarke, Founder of UK Tech Week, said:

“As we enter our third year, we are proud of the momentum we’ve built as an established event in the tech calendar, with our expanding list of 50+ partners. We boast a wealth of talent across our nation, but we need to ensure we are properly nurturing it and building communities and infrastructure, so we can continue to grow some of the world’s best entrepreneurs. We are excited to continue our collaborative work with partners across the UK as we demonstrate the importance of promoting regional talent and innovation.”

Dom Hallas, Founder of Startup Coalition, said:

“We see incredible companies being built across the UK, with many British cities beating some of Europe’s largest tech hubs. Yet too often we hear the rhetoric that London is the only UK city where you can build a world-leading technology business. UK Tech Week proves that the sector is strong across the country, and we are delighted to be co-organising this year, and helping to spotlight success from every corner of the nation.”

Kanishka Narayan, Minister for AI, said: