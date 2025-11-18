Two-Thirds of Public Sector Planners in Wales ‘Lack Capacity’

New findings from a survey of planners by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) suggest that 72% of respondents in Wales’ public sector lack the capacity to meet demand.

The RTPI’s updated State of the Profession report highlights a system under strain, with widespread overstretch and chronic capacity gaps across planning teams, the organisation said.

RTPI Cymru’s newly published Planifesto 2026 is calling for renewed investment, ambition and political commitment to ensure the Welsh planning system can deliver the homes, infrastructure and climate action Wales urgently needs.

Without sufficient planning capacity, Wales risks falling short on national priorities, including tackling the housing crisis, enabling renewable energy, improving water quality and supporting resilient rural communities, RTPI Cymru said. The Cymru Planifesto 2026 emphasises that planning must be recognised and resourced as critical national infrastructure.

Mark Hand, Director of RTPI Cymru, said: