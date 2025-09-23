Two-thirds of HR Professionals ‘Considering Changing Jobs’

Two-thirds (65%) of HR professionals expect to leave their organisation in the coming year, according to new research by HR and payroll software provider Ciphr.

Of the 300 UK HR decision-makers polled, just a third (35%) said they were not currently job hunting, nor have any imminent plans to do so. Notably, those supporting the biggest workforces, of 1,500 employees or more, appear the most likely to be primed to leave, with only a quarter (27%) of HR professionals at large organisations happy to stay in their existing role.

For those intending to switch jobs, the most frequently cited reason is to gain new knowledge and skills (33%) – suggesting that many want more development opportunities than they are being offered.

Earning more money is another big driver, with around a quarter (24%) reportedly feeling underpaid and looking to boost their wages at another employer.

A fifth (20%) are considering a move to find a more rewarding or fulfilling job, while a similar number (19%) want to improve their work/life balance.

And, proving that a strong employee benefits offer is not just a ‘nice to have’ but a real value-add, as many as one in six (16%) HR professionals who are looking to change employers are doing so for a better choice of benefits and rewards.

Other popular reasons for seeking employment elsewhere include reducing stress and workload (15%), increasing job security (15%), and working fewer hours (14%). For others, it’s just time to move on to new opportunities (13%).

Poor leadership, which can significantly impact an individual and team’s performance, morale, and engagement, was also a concern for one in eight (13%) of those contemplating quitting their HR job.

Top 10 reasons why HR professionals are looking to move jobs:

To gain new knowledge and skills: 33% of respondents who are currently job hunting, or planning to in the coming year

They want a higher salary (they feel underpaid): 24%

They want a more rewarding / fulfilling job: 20%

To improve their work-life balance: 19%

They want a better choice of / more employee benefits: 16%

They want a less stressful job / more manageable workload: 15%

They want more job security: 15%

To reduce their working hours: 14%

It’s just time to move on: 13%

Lack of good / effective leadership at their current organisation: 13%

Claire Hawes, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, said:

“Most employers are very aware that retention continues to be a challenge, but they may not be expecting to see such high figures of discontent and risk of attrition among their own HR teams. “Part of HR’s role is to understand what might be driving employee turnover, especially if it’s higher than market average, and work with leadership to help create strategies to reduce it. Because if people feel valued and supported, and invested in, it’s likely they’ll want to stay with your organisation for longer. “If people in your HR team are feeling overlooked because they don’t have clearly defined training and development routes. Or maybe they don’t feel adequately rewarded for the skills and experience that they bring. Then it’s very likely that other employees in the business are feeling exactly the same way. And, if you’re not doing what you can to meet their needs and priorities, another organisation will. “Of course, not every organisation can always offer vertical career progression, especially for smaller HR teams. But employers must prioritise training and upskilling, and give people the time they need to focus on their own development. Structuring teams in a way that enables cross-specialist learning, secondments to other departments, or more involvement in wider business projects can all be valuable in helping HR professionals gain more commercial awareness and a broader understanding of the organisation. “Everyone should have the opportunity to grow in their role and gain new knowledge and skillsets to help them reach their potential, and improve their HR capability in the longer term. Otherwise, who can blame them for considering going to work for another company that will respect and value their vital role?”

The survey results also revealed that one in 10 of those who are looking for other roles are thinking of leaving the HR profession for a different career.

Ciphr commissioned OnePoll to conduct an independent survey of 300 UK HR decision makers in July 2025.