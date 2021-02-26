Two Showhomes to Open in Cardiff’s New ‘Garden City’

Construction work is continuing at a new homes development within Cardiff’s emerging Plasdŵr community, where two showhomes are nearly complete.

The showhomes – a three-bedroom Shipton and a four-bedroom Wilbury design – are due to open at Bellway’s Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr development in March for home-hunters to explore on an essential appointment-only basis.

Bellway is providing 120 new homes at Rhiwlas, which is located just off Llantrisant Road and within Plasdŵr’s Maesllech neighbourhood to the north of the new garden city.

“It’s great to be part of this amazing new community for Cardiff,” said Bellway Wales’ sales manager Daniel Shone. “Our part of this new neighbourhood will have something for everyone, including first-time buyers, families and professionals looking for a countryside feel near a great city. Those who purchase at Rhiwlas will also benefit from its close proximity to Radyr, a picturesque and leafy community which is one of Cardiff’s most sought-after and affluent areas. “This year has made people realise that home is not just where the heart is, but also where they might be spending more time working, so there’s a growing interest in homes which suit those changing needs. “The consequence is that there’s a real buzz about the new housing market now and we expect that to go up another notch when these new showhomes are launched at Rhiwlas. Both the Shipton and Wilbury showhomes feature an open-plan kitchen/dining room with French doors to the rear garden, plus a spacious living room downstairs, while upstairs there’s a generous master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Daniel added:

“Buyers can book an essential appointment to visit the showhomes following the launch in March, with all meetings to take place in line with coronavirus guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our staff and visitors at all times.”

Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr buyers can benefit from Bellway’s Express Mover scheme, in which Bellway works with a recommended local agent to sell their current home as quickly as possible – with no estate agent fees to pay.

Plasdŵr is Cardiff's ‘garden city for the 21st century’. Up to 7,000 new homes are being built over a 20+ year period on a 900-acre site, which will also include shops, offices, four schools, pubs, restaurants, health centres and a leisure centre. Around 40 per cent of Plasdŵr will be green space, including heritage woodland, sports pitches and play areas.

There’s currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr, with prices starting from £234,995.