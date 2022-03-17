Two Senior Appointments to Lead the Transformation of S4C

S4C are pleased to announce two significant appointments that will be pivotal to the transformation of the service over the next few years. Llinos Griffin-Williams has been appointed as the channel's first Chief Content Officer whilst Geraint Evans becomes the Director of Content and Publishing Strategy.

The roles, which will spearhead the channel's transformation into a digital-first commissioner and distributor, come following a major vote of confidence in S4C and an increased funding settlement that sees the channel start a new period in its development. With an increased emphasis on delivering an audience-led content strategy, on the platforms they chose Griffin-Williams and Evans are part of the reorganisation of the team at S4C by the new CEO Sian Doyle.

Siân Doyle, Chief Executive Officer at S4C, said:

I’m delighted to have been able to attract someone of Llinos’ undoubted talent and experience. Her award-winning programming making reputation and her international experience will play a key part in S4C’s wider strategy to make the channel more visible in the global market and drive the channel in a new direction in terms of talent and commercial opportunity.”

Geraint Evans, who is at present acting Director of Content, will be responsible for developing a multi-platform publishing strategy to ensure that content is commissioned for different segments of the S4C audience and delivered on the platforms that have the most impact.

Siân Doyle went on to say:

Geraint brings a wide experience of broadcasting and an understanding of the new media age which will be essential as we start the second 40 years of S4C’s existence. We will no longer “broad”cast a fixed schedule of programming alone, but provide a variety of content, specific to audience segments on an array of platforms most suited to the audience and content.”

Llinos Griffin-Williams said:

I’m thrilled to be taking on the CCO role for S4C. It is a real privilege to be part of the leadership team during such an exciting yet challenging time. The channel is part of the fabric of Welsh culture and society and I’m honoured to be part of the team driving the network onto the global stage. Creating engaging original content, dynamic partnerships and challenging preconceptions.”

Geraint Evans said:

It’s an exciting time to be tasked with leading the content and publishing strategy for S4C. We have so much talent in Wales producing high quality drama, documentaries and innovative formats. The challenge for S4C, as for all other broadcasters, is to reach and serve our audience on the platforms of their choice. S4C was established 40 years ago with the purpose of serving a Welsh-language audience on the most popular medium of the time, which was television. Now, we have a responsibility to take Welsh-language content beyond traditional linear TV to the most popular platforms of our time, giving our language, culture and production sector an opportunity to thrive.”

Griffin-Williams was formerly Creative Director of Cardiff-based independent production company, Wildflame. During her tenure at the award-winning Welsh indie, she helped spearhead the company’s move into international content development with contracts from global broadcasters including Discovery+, Paramount+, Smithsonian Channel/ViacomCBS and Science Channel as well as selling content to Amazon Prime, Acorn, Brit Box and Nat Geo.

Prior to S4C Geraint Evans was a journalist with ITV Wales for 25 years. A Correspondent on the current affairs series Y Byd ar Bedwar, then Editor of the Series and Head of ITV's Welsh Language Programmes.

He has received the Bafta Cymru award for best news and current affairs programme a number of times and has won the same recognition from the Celtic Media Festival.

Since joining S4C in 2019 he relaunched the popular discussion programme Pawb a'i Farn, he has commissioned a number of powerful current affairs documentaries such as The Murder of Mike O'Leary, First Minister in Pandemic and Cadw Cyfrinach and has been responsible for leading S4C's News provision into the digital age by developing a new digital news service for S4C.

Both will be in their new roles in early April.