Two Seas Hotels Acquires Celtic International Hotel

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of Celtic International Hotel on Port Road in Barry.

Situated next to Cardiff City Airport, Celtic International is a 50-bedroom full-service hotel with a recently refurbished bar and restaurant.

Following a sale process with Sam Roberts at Christie & Co, the hotel has been acquired by Two Seas Hotels.

Director Mr Zaman said:

“The hotel has lots of future potential, and we are delighted to add it to our portfolio.”

Sam Roberts, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, added:

“We are delighted to have completed on the sale of the Celtic International Hotel. Following a targeted marketing campaign, the hotel has transferred to the new owners, who were attracted by its strong operational profile, strategic location, and clear potential for future development and enhancement. We congratulate the Two Seas Hotels on acquiring this well-established hospitality asset. “The transaction reflects continued demand for quality hotel opportunities across the region, and we are pleased to have delivered a successful outcome for all parties.”

The hotel sold for an undisclosed sum.