Two Newport Site Managers Win Prestigious Award

Two site managers are celebrating after receiving a seal of excellence for their work at housing developments in Newport.

Elliot Kingdon and Matthew Coyle both earned Pride in the Job Awards in on-site management for their efforts at Redrow’s developments Great Milton Park and Parc Y Coleg.

Running for 45 years, the National House Building Council scheme recognises the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.

To earn an award, entrants must score highly in all areas of build and site management, including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety, and leadership. Judges look for meticulous attention to detail and the special attributes that set quality, award-winning site managers apart from the rest.

Elliot has been based at Great Milton Park since its launch in 2016. This is his third Pride in the Job Award, though his first Seal of Excellence.

Elliot said:

“I am incredibly proud. It really makes the hard work worth it for the entire site team and support network we rely so heavily on. “We strive to ensure that every day we achieve the same standards, regardless of the time of year.”

Matthew has worked at Redrow’s Parc Y Coleg for four years and has eight years of experience as a site manager. He won the Regional award last year and is thrilled to achieve the Seal of Excellence this time.

Commenting on why he believes he won, Matthew said:

“My mindset: dedication, determination, drive. I am always trying to improve every aspect of the build at every stage and over the years, we have built a team that strives for the same level of success.”

Nigel Palmer, Managing Director for Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, said:

“We are thrilled that Elliot and Matthew have received the Seal of Excellence Award for their work at Great Milton Park and Parc Y Coleg. This is a brilliant testament to their dedication and passion for building high-quality homes and creating thriving communities. “A Seal of Excellence Award is something that many site managers strive for, so receiving this honour is truly an outstanding achievement and very well deserved – congratulations Elliot and Matthew.”