Two Million More Women in Work Since 2010, as UK Unemployment Remains Low

The number of working women has now reached 15.7 million – a rise of 2 million since 2010 with more women progressing into senior, higher-skilled jobs.

The figures show the portion of women becoming managers, directors and senior officials has climbed almost 25% since 2010, rising by nearly a quarter of a million. Women in professional occupations is also up 40% since 2010 and almost 40% more have moved into associate professional and technical jobs like science, technology, engineering and maths.

Young women are currently one of the fastest growing working group, with 7.7% more women aged 16-24 moving into employment across the year. New OECD data also shows the UK has the second highest female and youth employment rates among the G7.

DWP Minister, Julie Marson MP said:

It’s fantastic news that today we’ve got 2 million more women in work than in 2010, and the latest OECD data shows we have the second highest level of women in work in the G7. As we grow the economy, it’s vital we make sure everyone can find a job that’s right for them – and importantly that they can progress in work. That’s why we’re keeping up our support to get people at any age or career stage into work, including a new multi-million pound offer to help the over 50s get into, and remain in employment.

To help working mothers, the government recently announced a new package of measures to increase childcare support for parents amid rising costs. This included a call for more parents to take up support through Universal Credit, which allows families to reclaim up to 85% of their childcare costs, worth up to £1,108 per month.

The government knows that work is the best route out of poverty, and people can be £6,000 better off in work that out of work on benefits. DWP work coaches are supporting jobseekers, at any age or stage, get into secure and long-term employment, because as well as financial benefits a job also brings social and wellbeing benefits.

DWP is also investing a further £22 million in its 50PLUS Champions jobcentre support package. The recent announcement means more over 50s jobseekers will receive more one-to-one employment support, so they can continue to reap the benefits of their invaluable work experience and boost earnings ahead of retirement.

The jobs figures out today come as the DWP’s Way to Work jobs drive reached its target of helping half a million people on benefits find work in five months and as the department sets out to build on its in-work progression agenda – helping working people receiving Universal Credit to progress in their jobs and earn more money for their families.