Two Mid Wales Businesses Collaborate to Launch Interactive Game for Visitors

Mid Wales-based escape games specialist Beyond Breakout has joined forces with one of the region’s award-winning leisure parks to launch a new interactive game.

The new game, ‘Clue Crew and the Case of the Feathered Thief’, will be permanently available at the five star Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park in Trefeglwys near Caersws.

Beyond Breakout is keen to develop the concept and design bespoke games for other tourism and hospitality businesses across Mid Wales.

Players purchase the Meadow Springs game online and receive a code that can be shared within their team. The game is accessible to all ages and abilities, requiring only a mobile phone.

Players explore the site while solving puzzles. Each game is bespoke, designed specifically for the host site, with an option to include features or themes requested by the site owner.

Both Beyond Breakout and Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park, which won the Best Caravan, Camping & Glamping award at last year’s National Tourism Awards for Wales, are members of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism).

MWT Cymru is a not for profit membership organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd.

To demonstrate how the interactive game could work for other tourism businesses, MWT Cymru members are being invited to an informal coffee and networking morning in Jesse’s Bar at Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park on Thursday, March 5 at 10.30am.

Beyond Breakout partners Lorna Morris and Jo Woodall will introduce their concept to guests who will have the opportunity to play the Meadow Springs game themselves.

To book a place, MWT Cymru members are asked to email Lorna at info@beyondbreakout.co.uk . JoAnna Lewis from MWT Cymru will be available to answer membership questions.

Lorna explained:

“Mid Wales is a truly special place, yet many visitors miss some of its most spectacular locations. “Our interactive games are designed to guide both visitors and locals to hidden gems, while also providing a fun, shared experience that gets groups of all ages talking, laughing and working together. Even the most reluctant teenagers have finished the game raving about it. “At the Meadow Springs event, other tourism businesses will have the opportunity to talk to us about their own sites, explore what we can offer and experience the game first-hand. “Whether it’s an added-value activity for existing guests or a way to attract additional footfall, we work closely with each business to create a bespoke experience that fits their needs.”

Clive Bowen, Meadow Springs services manager, said:

“After the initial meeting, I was struck by the uniqueness of having such an event here at Meadow Springs. It’s a great way for visitors, owners and local people to interact with the park and discover its different areas. “We trialled the game with owners who were not ‘tech savvy’ and everyone thoroughly enjoyed it. There’s no age limit – if you can use a phone, you can enjoy this. I’d have no hesitation in recommending other businesses explore their own unique challenge.”

MWT Cymru chief executive Zoe Hawkins commended the collaboration between two member businesses and to enhance the visitor experience.