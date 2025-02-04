Welsh Entrepreneurs Win National Innovation Awards

Two Welsh winners of the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards have been unveiled, each receiving a £75,000 grant as part of their prize.

Louise Bray from Cardiff, co-founder of Green Wing, is cutting TV production emissions with a carbon management app. Backed by 25 years of experience, Green Wing streamlines reporting, cuts costs, and promotes greener productions, helping the industry meet its environmental goals.

Samantha Morgan, also from Cardiff, founder of TaluCard, is revolutionising financial transactions for the visually impaired. With 73% unable to use smartphones for payments, TaluCard's tactile and auditory features ensure seamless authentication and secure transactions.

Both will receive a £75,000 grant, personalised business coaching, and access to networking, role modelling and training opportunities.

Research highlights significant hurdles for women entrepreneurs, including access to funding, and a lack of networks and visible role models. The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards aim to address these issues, enabling women innovators to scale their businesses, whilst making a powerful impact on our economy and society.

Since launching in 2016, the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards have invested over £11 million in 200 women innovators and has built a vibrant community of over 10,500 women business leaders.

A total of 50 pioneering women innovators have been recognised in this year's awards, spanning every nation and region of the UK. The awards continue to champion high-potential women business leaders from diverse backgrounds: 36% of the winners are from ethnic minority groups (excluding white minorities); 22% have long term conditions, illnesses or disabilities; and 50% have caring or parental responsibilities.

Samantha Morgan of TaluCard said:

“Our mission is to make secure financial transactions accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or circumstance. Gaining an Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award is a tremendous achievement that will help us further develop our technology and reach more users. I’m determined to bring my unique experience to the fintech space and continue developing inclusive, boundary-pushing solutions in accessible technology.”

The awards drew 1,452 applications from women business leaders, 52% up on last year. In total, £3.75 million in government funding is being awarded, with each recipient receiving 50% more than previous years.

Recent data across all Innovate UK competitions shows that one in three successful grant applications are now led by women, a significant jump from one in seven when Women in Innovation was first launched.

Emily Nott, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Innovate UK, said:

“The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards spotlight the UK’s most groundbreaking women entrepreneurs. This year’s winners have shown incredible leadership and creativity. We’re thrilled to support them in scaling their businesses and inspiring the next wave of women innovators. Their success stories will undoubtedly pave the way for more women to enter and thrive in the world of innovation.”

Dr Stella Peace, Interim Executive Chair of Innovate UK, said:

“The Women in Innovation programme is a powerful catalyst for change, not just for the brilliant women entrepreneurs it supports, but for the entire UK innovation landscape. By breaking down barriers and amplifying diverse voices, Innovate UK are fostering a more inclusive and dynamic ecosystem that drives progress across all sectors. This programme is about more than funding – it's about creating role models, building networks, and inspiring the next generation of women innovators to dream big and transform our world.”

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:

“Huge congratulations to Louise Bray and Samantha Morgan on their incredible achievements. “They are prime examples of women entrepreneurs from Wales who are leading the way in high tech industries and providing innovative solutions that make a difference to people’s lives. “The UK Government is proud to support the Women in Innovation Awards, and our shared ambition for economic growth. I wish them all the very best for their future success.”

Previous Women in Innovation Award winners have gone on to achieve success including securing multi-million pound investments, expanding their operations, winning prestigious industry and royal awards, entering international markets, and forging high-profile partnerships with organisations such as Google, Disney and the NHS.