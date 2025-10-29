Two Gwent Brewers Celebrate National Accolades and Local Successes

Two Gwent-based breweries have made national headlines after winning five medals at the 2025 Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) Wales Awards. The awards come during the first year of their partnership, highlighting their joint commitment to craft brewing excellence.

Matt Aylwin of Misfit Brewery and Lee Dunning of Weird Dad Brewery joined forces in 2024 to share their brewing expertise. Their collaboration has resulted in award-winning beers, notably Trash Panda Coffee &Vanilla Porter and Weird Dad CAMRA Man Session Cask Ale, which received gold medals and category champion recognition.

The beers are now available locally, with fans able to taste the award-winning brews at their respective taprooms. The Weird Dad Taproom, located at 23 Caerleon Road, Newport, was recently named runner-up for Best Pub in Gwent at this year's CAMRA Awards. The venue is known for its welcoming atmosphere and frequent community events, including annual celebrations and beer tastings.

Also in Newport, Misfit Brewery hosts its beers at The Cellar Door on Clytha Street. The brewery will mark its second anniversary over Halloween with special beer releases including some notable collaborations and inviting locals to join in the festivities.

“This recognition highlights the strength of local craft brewing and the incredible talent we have right here in Gwent,” said Lee Dunning. “It's a proud moment for our partnership and our community.”