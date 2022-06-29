TV & Radio Personality to Host Visit Pembrokeshire’s Inaugural Croeso Awards

The quality of tourism businesses across the county will be acknowledged this year at the inaugural Croeso Awards. Organised by Visit Pembrokeshire, the awards will be hosted by well-respected TV & radio personality Jason Mohammad.

Following turbulent times over recent years, Pembrokeshire’s tourism providers are once again welcoming visitors who are keen to experience the delights of the county for the first time and those for whom Pembrokeshire is a place to return to relax and unwind.

Entry to the awards is open now via the website www.visitpembrokeshire.com/croeso-awards until midnight 8th July. The awards are FREE to enter, and businesses are encouraged to enter any number of qualifying categories.

The awards dinner will take place at Crug Glas Country House, St.Davids on 20th October.

Jane Rees Baynes, Chair of Visit Pembrokeshire said,

Visit Pembrokeshire is the official Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for the county. It’s a trade led public/private sector partnership and the first of its kind in Wales. We have an ambitious plan to grow tourism sustainably over the next five years in a way that will benefit our communities. Following unprecedented disruption to everyone’s lives caused by Covid, we are delighted to launch the inaugural Croeso Awards which will celebrate the best tourism & hospitality businesses from across the county

Jason Mohammad is currently anchor on the long-running BBC1 football roundup show Final Score. On Radio 2 he hosts Good Morning Sunday and The Jason Mohammad Show runs weekdays on BBC Radio Wales.

Born in Cardiff, Jason is a fluent Welsh speaker and has also hosted many major television sporting events on BBC channels including the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, World Cup, snooker, rugby, and athletics. He’s also co-hosted Crimewatch and his acting credits include more than one episode of Dr Who!

Late 2021 saw the launch of the Jason Mohammad Academy at Cardiff and Vale College for young people seeking a career in broadcast and film – huge growth areas for the Welsh economy and helping to address current skills shortages in the creative industries.

Emma Thornton, CEO at Visit Pembrokeshire said,

As a passionate Ambassador for Wales, Jason is the perfect choice of presenter for our inaugural Croeso Awards and we are absolutely thrilled that he has agreed to take part. His relaxed, humorous, and engaging style will without doubt, ensure the evening is a fantastic success

A panel of independent judges will shortlist finalists in twelve categories including the “Regenerative Tourism” category sponsored by Ty Milford Waterfront which is part of The Celtic Collection.

The Celtic Collection Chief Executive Ian Edwards said,