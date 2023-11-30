Turkey Sales Take Off at Organic Farm Estate Ahead of Christmas Event Countdown

Rhug Estate will serve up lashings of Christmas cheer for visitors over the coming weeks.

The 12,500-acre organic farm estate, based near Corwen in North Wales, is celebrating the yuletide holidays with a series of events and activities for all the family to enjoy.

First up is a two-day food and craft fair, beginning on Saturday December 9, where local producers, crafters and artists will be on hand to share recipes, samples, and showcase their wares.

A selection of Rhug’s award-winning artisan suppliers will also be on hand to speak to, there will be delicious festive treats to enjoy, and a selection of winter warmers including pre-made and bespoke hampers.

On the Sunday (December 10) Santa will be at Rhug – he’s good friends with Lord Newborough and the team! – and ready to welcome children from 10am-4pm. He may even bring one of his reindeer and have a present for you.

And on the following Thursday evening (December 14), you can join the annual Rhug Chapel Service before meeting back at the farm shop and café for carol singing, mulled wine and food, which will be available until 8pm.

December is one of the busiest times of the year at Rhug Estate, and up to 500 of their award-winning organic Dee Valley Bronze turkeys, meat boxes and geese up for grabs, Lord Newborough urged people to get in touch soon and not miss out.

“The festive events are always a firm favourite as this is such a fabulous place to be at Christmas time, with the amazing atmosphere and the wide range of food we produce in time for the holiday season,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you all and encourage anyone planning to pre-book one of our organic turkeys or geese to do so quickly as they are already selling fast.”

Lord Newborough added:

“Demand is always very high in the weeks before what is for many people the most important meal of the year, and as our turkeys are so very special – they are fed a diet of finest organic oats grown right here at Estate, have plenty of space to roam and exercise and even listen to classical music – customers are always keen to be at the front of the queue. “We even get orders from as far away as Singapore and Hong Kong, and this year we are offering a wider range of sizes to choose from, so we recommend you order yours soon!”

For more information and to book your place at one of Rhug’s Christmas events, visit www.rhug.co.uk. Follow them on social media at @rhugestate.

To pre-book your turkey or goose in time for Christmas, call 01490 413000, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.rhug.co.uk/product/rhug-estate-organic-dee-valley-bronze-turkey.