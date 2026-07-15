Turf-Cutting Event Marks Start of Works on Former North Wales Hospital Site

A turf-cutting ceremony has marked the start of the next phase of works at the former North Wales Hospital site in Denbigh.

Attending the event were representatives from Denbighshire County Council, which is leading the works, Ambition North Wales, which is supporting the project, and Jones Bros, who are undertaking the remediation and demolition works.

The full scheme will look to redevelop and restore the derelict 53-acre site by introducing new housing, commercial units and green community spaces. The aim is to support economic recovery, improve access to quality employment and ensure that economic growth helps reduce inequality and poverty in the area.

Enabling works to remove vegetation, granting better access to the buildings on the site have already been completed in preparation for this phase of the project, alongside biodiversity and ecological mitigation works.

Initial demolition and remediation works will now progress and are expected to last up to 24 months.

Last year the UK Government confirmed their intention to provide just under £20 million of grant funding for seven capital projects in Rhyl, Prestatyn and Denbigh, with the former North Wales Hospital project being allocated £3 million.

In addition to this, Ambition North Wales secured a further £6.94 million for the project as part of the North Wales Growth Deal, which is funded by both UK and Welsh Governments, with £3 million allocated for this phase of work.

A Jones Bros spokesperson said:

“The site contains derelict and unstable buildings, and our team has delivered the initial enabling works as well as ecological mitigation with great care and precision. “We’re pleased that activity on phase one is set to commence, and we look forward to working closely with all parties.”

Hedd Vaughan-Evans, Portfolio Director, Ambition North Wales, said:

“The news that these works are now underway is extremely positive. This phase of work is crucial to unlocking the future regeneration of the site , and we are pleased to be able to support this important work through the North Wales Growth Deal.”

Helen White, Chief Executive of Denbighshire County Council said: