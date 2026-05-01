Tumptonics Wins Heathrow World of Opportunity Grant

Tumptonics Ltd, a family-owned business producing sustainable canned water from the Monmouthshire hills, has been named the Wales winner of Heathrow’s ‘World of Opportunity' programme.

Delivered in partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the initiative seeks to accelerate the next generation of UK exporters by supporting 12 high-growth SMEs – one from each nation and region of the UK – to scale their operations in international markets.

As the winner for Wales, Tumptonics Ltd will receive a £2,000 grant, tailored export support and mentoring. They will also benefit from FSB’s dedicated resources, including access to a 24/7 legal and employment helpline. This support aims to enable the business to strengthen its export pipeline through trade missions, market research, and specialised training.

A farm diversification success story based near Usk, Tumptonics cans Welsh spring water, including its Soleau still and sparkling range. The company also provides contract and white-label canning for other beverage brands. Tumptonics utilises aluminium packaging which is infinitely recyclable and lighter for transport, significantly reducing energy usage and waste compared to traditional alternatives.

Sara Jones, Founder of Tumptonics, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to win the Welsh competition for Heathrow’s World of Opportunity. As a start-up and family-run farm diversification business, this recognition, alongside the grant and mentorship, will be a genuine springboard for our next stage of growth, helping us sharpen our export strategy and expand our growing network.”

Rob Basini, Development Manager for FSB in South Wales, said: