TUI Relocates to Swansea’s Kingsway Development

Staff at travel and leisure company TUI are set to move to a new office development in Swansea city centre.

TUI are among a number of tenants already confirmed for the 71/72 Kingsway scheme at the former Oceana nightclub site.

Developed by Swansea Council and part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, the development will accommodate up to 600 jobs.

TUI staff currently based at Alexandra House will move there in the coming weeks, helping to retain jobs in the city centre. They’ll join workers from other businesses including IWG and Futures First at the new scheme.

The development is already 80% let and talks are continuing for all other spaces at the building.

TUI member of staff Danna Rigdon said:

“We’ve been wowed by the new office – it has a really nice feel about it. “Pride of place is important, and I’ll be proud to say I work at 71/72 Kingsway. “We discovered a local business for the first time when we recently visited the building – a sandwich shop nearby called Grandad Needs His Medicine. The food was delicious, so I’ll definitely be heading back.”

Her colleague Tracy Tamplin said:

“We’re looking forward to working from a modern and spacious environment. “What’s good about the new location is that it’s centrally located. That’s great for when we have visitors coming into the office – and for colleagues as it’s much easier for us to pop out on our lunch break.”

Leah Cussons said:

“The new office will be great for the wellbeing of staff, who can really make it their own. “As the company we are, we want to be proud of our location and this building will give us that. “We also get a lot of visitors coming to see us – even from abroad– so we’re looking forward to showing off our workplace.”

Other TUI staff have pointed out the development’s public transport links, while others say their move will be beneficial to other city centre businesses.

Lisa Morgan said:

“The new office will be fresher with more open space, which will make us feel a lot better. There are also lots of glass windows, so we’ll have all the natural light coming in. “I use public transport and to get there by bus is very easy as there’s a bus stop right outside.”

Contact centre manager Sarah Gallagher said: “Everyone is excited for the move because we’ll be more central and in an office environment that feels more modern.”

Hannah Varney said:

“The new office will be a lot more fit for purpose. It’s in the heart of the city centre, whereas we’re currently on the fringes.”

Staff from building operator Savills are already based at 71/72 Kingsway.

The 104,000 square foot development includes a green rooftop terrace with views over Swansea Bay, along with solar panels on top of the building and heat recovery systems to minimise energy use.

A new link between The Kingsway and Oxford Street also forms part of the scheme.