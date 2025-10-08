Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru Launches Public Consultation for Carreg Wen Wind Farm

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, the Welsh Government-owned renewable energy company, is inviting residents of Aberdare, Maerdy, Cwmaman and surrounding areas to attend consultation events for its Carreg Wen Wind Farm proposal.

A digital modelling tool will be available for people to see how the proposed wind farm would look from local postcodes, and different elevations, and project team members will be on hand to chat to local residents and to hear their views.

The drop-in events will be held in: Cwmaman Primary school on Tuesday October 21st from 3.15 to 6.15pm; Ferndale Youth Club on Wednesday October 22nd from 2-7pm; and the Sobell Leisure Centre, Aberdare on Saturday 25 October from 9am-2pm.

The project would be located primarily on the Welsh Government owned woodland estate of St Gwynno Forest, around 2km south of Aberdare and north of Maerdy and Ferndale within the Rhondda Cynon Taf Local Authority boundary. The early proposal consists of up to 18 turbines, delivering up to 108 MW of electricity, enough to power 96,000 Welsh homes.

Carreg Wen Project Manager Mark Roberts said:

“This is a very good site for a wind farm, with good wind resource and in an area that already supports wind energy with the adjacent operational Mynydd Bwlffa and Maerdy Wind Farms. I’m looking forward to getting out and about to meet people locally to share ideas on how we can make this the best possible project for Rhondda Cynon Taf and for Wales.”

The project is one of three wind schemes announced by Trydan in July 2025. Between them, the three projects could generate enough clean energy to power around 25% of Welsh homes.

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru said these proposals would make a sizeable contribution to the Welsh Government’s net zero and clean energy targets.The Welsh Government’s current targets are for 100% of Wales’ electricity to come from renewable sources by 2035 and to be net zero by 2050.

If you are unable to attend, the online exhibition will be available to view on the website from 21 October.

Trydan is requesting that people send their feedback for this first round of consultation by Tuesday 18 November 2025.