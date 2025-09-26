Triple Celebration as Pobl Group Colleagues Make Wales Care Awards Shortlist

Three colleagues from Pobl Group have been named as finalists in this year’s Wales Care Awards.

The finalists – Erika Davison from Ammanford, June Tong from Swansea, and Selomy Dampies from Port Talbot – have each been recognised in different categories.

The awards ceremony, organised by Care Forum Wales, will take place at Holland House Hotel in Cardiff on Friday, 17th October, where all finalists are guaranteed to receive a gold, silver or bronze award.

Erika Davison, Registered Manager for Pobl Group in Carmarthenshire, has been shortlisted in the Excellence in Mental Health and Wellbeing Award. Praised as “supportive” and “inspirational,” Erika is known for her calm and empathetic approach which recently helped secure an excellent rating from regulators. With 18 years at Pobl, she continues to lead with genuine empathy, helping both individuals and colleagues to thrive, the firm said.

June Tong, Head Cook at Dan Y Bryn Care Home in Pontardawe, is a finalist for the Excellence in Catering Award. After cutting short early retirement in 2022, June has made mealtimes a highlight for residents – from themed takeaway nights to birthday cakes in braille for visually impaired residents. Her passion for cooking and commitment to bringing happiness to residents’ daily lives has earned her national recognition, the organiation said.

Selomy Dampies, Engagement and Enablement Coordinator at Llys y Seren Care Home in Port Talbot, has been shortlisted for the Exceptional Newcomer Award. Despite only joining the sector this year, Selomy has already introduced new initiatives such as a buddy scheme for residents, a sewing room, exercise routines, and raised £4,000 to create a sensory room. Her energy, creativity and person-centred approach have made her a much-loved figure among residents and families, said Pobl.

Tony Hart, Assistant Director, Pobl Care, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to see three of our colleagues recognised on a national stage. Erika, June and Selomy each demonstrate the very best of what care should be – compassionate, person-centred and life-enhancing. Their hard work and dedication has transformed lives, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

A not-for-profit organisation, Pobl Group is Wales’ largest provider of housing, care and support services. Following the successful merger between Linc Cymru and Pobl in 2024 the Group provides care and support services to almost 17,000 individuals and manages close to 25,000 homes, with ambitious plans to deliver more than 4,500 new homes over the next five years.