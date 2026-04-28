Tributes Paid to Pembrokeshire Councillor Brian Hall

Pembrokeshire County Council has paid tribute to Pembroke Dock Market County Councillor, Brian Hall.

Cllr Hall joined Pembrokeshire County Council following a by-election in 1996. He was also a representative on the RWE Npower Pembroke Power Station and Valero Liaison Committee. Cllr Hall had also represented the authority on the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Swansea Bay City Region Joint Scrutiny Committee.

He was an active member of a number of Pembrokeshire County Council scrutiny committees and the Planning Committee.

He previously sat on the Cabinet from its inception in 2002 until March 2007, and between 2012 and 2022 he chaired several Overview and Scrutiny Committees including Environment, Services and Corporate.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr Jon Harvey, said:

“We were all very sad to hear of Cllr Brian Hall’s death. I pass on the condolences of everyone at the council to his family and many friends. “Brian was a council stalwart and had been working for, and demanding better, for his constituents for nearly 30 years. His enthusiasm for his home patch was unmatched and there was little of Pembroke Dock’s history that he could not tell you about. The loss of Brian from the chamber will be felt by all members of council across the board.”

Independent Group Leader Cllr Anji Tinley said: