Tributes Paid to North Wales ‘Legal Legend’

Tributes have been paid to one of North Wales’ best-known solicitors who has died at the age of 74.

Gary Morris was a solicitor and, latterly, consultant with Gamlins Law and previously Gamlin, Kelly and Beattie for 50 years.

He was also an equity partner for most of that time and played an instrumental part in helping to grow the firm to what it is today, with 85 staff across six offices.

Gary, who lived in Colwyn Bay and studied law at the University of Liverpool, was married to Pam, who met when she was training as a solicitor at Gamlins. They have three children, Greg, Andrew and Sarah, and four grandchildren.

A funeral was held at Denbighshire Memorial Park & Crematorium followed by a memorial service and celebration of his life at Kinmel Manor Hotel, Abergele, attended by family, friends, colleagues and clients he had acted for during his long career.

Outside of work, Gary had numerous passions including Formula 1 racing, visiting many of the circuits to watch races including the Barcelona Grand Prix in June this year.

In his younger days, Gary also played cricket for Prestatyn and hockey for Rhyl and was an enthusiastic squash player.

He was also a keen historian, particularly the Second World War, and travelled to Malta with his brother Graham to trace the wartime life of their late father Oscar who served in the Navy.

Ron Davison, Gamlins Law Managing Director who worked with Gary for over 20 years, said:

“Gary was an absolute legend of the North Wales legal scene. To work for one firm for 50 years is a remarkable achievement, helping to grow the firm and supporting so many young lawyers making their way in the law. “During his career, he acted for many of the biggest companies in the region including handling some of the largest commercial property transactions. He has also probably advised on the acquisition of more caravan parks than anyone else. “After he retired as a partner in 2019, Gary continued to provide invaluable advice and guidance as a consultant.”

Glyn Morrice-Evans, a director of Gamlins Law, succeeded Gary as head of the commercial property department in 2019 having worked closely with him over a number of years.

Glyn said: