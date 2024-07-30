TribeFest 2024: Immersive Psychedelic Music Festival for Whole Family Returns

Get ready to embark on a kaleidoscopic journey of sensory experiences at TribeFest 2024, an annual festival that brings together music, art, food, and community in an immersive and inclusive environment.

This year’s TribeFest is set to dazzle and delight with a psychedelic twist, inviting attendees to explore the vibrant fusion of the senses. Since it was established in 2020, each year TribeFest evolves, offering new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages.

The event will take place between September 21st-22nd and run from 11am on Saturday and 10pm on Sunday. The festival is set to be held at Halkyn Castle Woods in Holywell, North Wales.

Attendees can enjoy psychedelic live performances from eclectic artists spanning psychedelic rock, electronic beats, and world music. The main stage promises to pulse with hypnotic rhythms and mesmerizing visuals that transport you to another dimension. Guests can also explore the acoustic stage with Celtic folk and woodland magic.

Guests can also delight their taste buds with an array of psychedelic-inspired culinary creations. Food vendors will offer a fusion of flavours, from vibrant vegan delights to cosmic comfort food, ensuring a tantalizing experience for every palate.

Step into a world of wonder with interactive art installations and exhibits that stimulate the senses. Discover mind-bending sculptures, vivid murals, and digital art that blur the lines between reality and imagination.

Attendees will be encouraged to explore cultural exhibits and presentations that showcase the rich heritage and traditions through vibrant displays and interactive experiences.

Festival goers will also be able to browse through a marketplace of handmade treasures from local artisans. From psychedelic jewellery and colourful textiles to unique pottery and visionary paintings, people will be able to find one-of-a-kind items that capture the spirit of TribeFest.

TribeFest prides itself on being appropriate for all ages.The Family Fantasy Zone offers activities and entertainment for children of all ages, including the wonderful circus, enchanting storytelling, whimsical face painting, and interactive games. Explore our workshops to learn how to run away with the circus and explore the arts.

TribeFest 2024 promises to be a celebration of community spirit and unity. Engage with local organizations and learn about the important work being done to support and uplift the community. Visit the Community Village to connect with nonprofits, civic groups, and other organizations.

Lindy, operations director of TribeFest, said: “TribeFest is not just a festival; it's a portal to a world where creativity, culture, and community collide in a burst of colour and energy. This year, we're taking it to new heights with a psychedelic theme that promises to inspire and uplift.”

TribeFest project manager, Jess, added:

“We invite everyone to join us on this extraordinary journey. Whether you're a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, TribeFest 2024 offers a space to connect, celebrate, and explore the vibrant tapestry of our community.”

TribeFest 2024 thrives on support from sponsors and enthusiasm of volunteers. The festival is also actively seeking sponsors and volunteers to help bring this psychedelic celebration to life.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to sign up as a volunteer, please visit www.tribefest.co.uk or Jessica@artandsoultribe.co.uk

Tickets are available to purchase at www.tribefest.co.uk, and pricing may vary.