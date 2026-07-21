Treorchy Restaurant and Cocktail Bar to Reinvest Profit Into Community

A new restaurant and cocktail bar in Treorchy will reinvest its profits into the community.

The Fern & Ivy, founded by Michelle Coburn-Hughes, Founder and CEO of The Fern Partnership, is a social enterprise where profits will be reinvested directly into supporting children, families and communities across the Rhondda.

The venue is housed in a former car parts store.

Michelle said:

“This project has taken two and a half years of blood, sweat and tears. There were times when expected funding fell through, unexpected costs mounted and I questioned whether we would ever get there. But I never gave up because I believed our community deserved something truly special. “I wanted to create a beautiful restaurant and cocktail bar that people would be proud to call their own – somewhere that wouldn't look out of place in Cardiff or London, yet sits proudly in the heart of Treorchy. “This isn't just about serving great food and drinks. Every meal, every coffee and every cocktail purchased helps us make a difference to someone's life. That's what makes The Fern & Ivy so different.”

Michelle has spent more than a decade creating opportunities through education, training, employability and community development. Last year she was invited to attend The King's Garden Party in recognition of her contribution to communities through education, training and social enterprise.

She said:

“My ambition has always been to transform communities in a sustainable way. Grants and funding only go so far. Social enterprise creates long-term solutions, generating income that can be reinvested back into the people and communities who need it most. “The Fern & Ivy is proof that a business can be commercially successful while putting people before profit. Every customer who walks through our doors will become part of something much bigger than simply visiting a restaurant.”

Ahead of its official opening at the end of August, The Fern & Ivy is hosting a series of charity fundraising events, giving the public an exclusive first look at the venue while raising funds for The Fern Partnership.