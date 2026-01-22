Travis Perkins Relocates Swansea Branch and Creates New Jobs

A South-West Wales branch of the UK’s largest builders’ merchant has completed its relocation, significantly increasing in size and creating jobs.

Travis Perkins’ Swansea branch has moved to its new site on Upper Fforest Way, Llansamlet, from its previous location on the Cwmdu Industrial Estate on Carmarthen Road.

The switch, which has created eight new jobs, sees the new branch situated nearer to the M4.

The new near three-acre site includes a Benchmarx Kitchens showroom, as well as the business’ Hire offering.

Mackenzie Hallett, Regional Director for Travis Perkins, said:

“We have a proud history of serving our customers in and around Swansea and this latest development takes our offering to the next level. “To have Travis Perkins, Benchmarx and Hire all under the same roof will provide a fantastic one-stop shop for all our customers across the area. It means we are perfectly placed to support any building project across the city, whatever the size or scale. “The existing team has transitioned to the new branch and we have also created several new positions, with all colleagues ready to offer the excellent customer service that Travis Perkins is renowned for.”

The branch has more than 25,000 products in stock and sells a wide range of building and construction materials, including timber, plasterboard, insulation, bricks and blocks, as well as a comprehensive landscaping range and painting and decorating essentials.

The branch is open from 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday, from 8am to noon on Saturdays and offers a Click & Collect and free delivery service.

As part of the relocation, Travis Perkins donated £2,000 to Alzheimer's Society, the business’ nominated charity.

Mackenzie added:

“Opening our new branch is exciting and we’re especially proud to support Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to the hearts of all at Travis Perkins for the amazing work it does.”

Travis Perkins is part of Travis Perkins plc and is the UK’s largest supplier of building materials to the building and construction industry.