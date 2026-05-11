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11 May 2026
Property / Construction

Travelodge Exchanges Contracts for New Hotel Development in Bridgend

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Travelodge has exchanged contracts to develop a new hotel in Bridgend, marking its 21st hotel in the region.

The 80-room hotel will be created through the conversion of Waterton House, a vacant office building at Waterton Cross, Bridgend, unoccupied since 2022. The site benefits from planning permission for a change of use, with construction expected to begin in May 2026. The development is being delivered in partnership with Wavendon Land Ltd.

The hotel will be refitted in line with Travelodge’s latest brand standards, transforming unused office space into a modern hotel. This approach brings the building back into productive economic use, while avoiding the carbon impact associated with new construction, Travelodge said.

The hotel will feature the brand’s 85 Bar Café. The hotel will also be converted to BREEAM Very Good rating with the inclusion of air source heat pumps and comfort cooling throughout.

Tony O’Brien, UK Development Director at Travelodge, said:

“This is a great example of how we can sustainably grow by repurposing vacant buildings. Bridgend is a well-connected location, and this hotel will deliver high-quality, great-value accommodation for both business and leisure travellers.”

Travelodge now operates over 600 hotels throughout the UK, with a requirement to open more than 300 additional locations.


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