Traveline Cymru Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Keeping Wales Moving’

The Welsh Government funded public transport information provider, Traveline Cymru, is celebrating 20 years of “keeping Wales moving”.

The service, which provides bilingual route, fare and timetable information for all bus, coach and rail services in the country, is marking its landmark anniversary this year after it was established in 2000.

Over the past two decades Traveline Cymru has helped customers plan over eight million journeys across Wales through its website, delivered over 5.6 million pieces of transport information in one year alone, and seen its app used over five million times.

In the last year, it handled nearly 100,000 calls to its bilingual contact centre and delivered 5.1 million pieces of transport information, consistently achieving high levels of customer service thanks to its easy to use, accessible and accurate service.

Working with every bus, train, and coach company in Wales, all 22 local authorities, Welsh Government and the Transport for Wales, the organisation employs 53 staff across its two sites in Cardiff and Penrhyndeudraeth.

Thanks to its innovative approach and consistently high customer service levels, Traveline Cymru has been recognised with numerous awards, the most recent of which was the Services to the Transport Industry Award at the Wales Transport Awards last year.

To celebrate Traveline Cymru’s landmark anniversary, the organisation held a special event at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, which was sponsored by Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport Lee Waters AM.

On its enduring success over the past two decades, Managing Director at Traveline Cymru Jo Foxall said they were “incredibly proud” of the organisation’s growth and achievements during that time.

She said:

“From our early beginnings back in 2000 we recognised that there was a demand from all areas of the public for the most up-to-date travel information across bus, rail, and coach services. “Over the past 20 years that need for information has only continued to increase and evolve, with the incorporation of online and digital technology. “As such Traveline Cymru has continually strengthened and enhanced its provision in order to keep meeting the needs of millions of travellers across Wales annually. “We are incredibly proud of how far we have come over the past two decades, and that we’ve been able to keep Wales moving and assist in millions of journeys during that time. “We’d like to thank all our customers, partners and stakeholders who have supported Traveline Cymru over the past 20 years and we look forward to supporting you further in the years to come.”

Traveline Cymru is a not-for-profit company based on a partnership between the Welsh Government, public transport operators in Wales and Welsh local authorities. It provides route, fare and timetable information for all bus, coach and rail services in the country via a bilingual website, Freephone number and a suite of services for mobile phone users.