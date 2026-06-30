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Transport for Wales (TfW) is a not-for-profit company owned by the Welsh Government, focused on creating a sustainable, integrated transport network across Wales and its borders.


TfW manages rail, bus, and active travel services, including the publicly owned Transport for Wales Rail. Key projects like the South Wales Metro and a new fleet of trains are modernising the network to deliver greener, more connected journeys for all.

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30 June 2026

TRANSPORT FOR WALES

Transport for Wales Welcomes New Retailers to Cardiff Bus Interchange

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Two new retailers have been introduced to Transport for Wales’ Cardiff Bus Interchange (CBI), welcoming local favourite Kiwis Bowls and the international sandwich specialist Which Wich.

The Interchange’s retail lineup has expanded following the opening of Starbucks in April 2025.

Kiwis Bowls will provide its signature premium açaí bowls, smoothies, and ethically sourced coffee. Which Wich is making its Welsh debut with two locations – one at the Interchange and another at St David’s shopping centre.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at TfW, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome these new retailers to Cardiff Bus Interchange.

 

“Following the arrival of Starbucks last year, these new additions now bring even more choice for passengers and strengthen our tenant mix. We’re creating spaces that serve customers and support local businesses.”

The integration of these units was managed by TfW’s recently in-housed Commercial Property team, ensuring a streamlined process from negotiation to installation.

Supporting the interchange’s digital infrastructure, the project highlights a significant digital milestone. TfW subsidiary ffeibr provided both retailers with high-speed business broadband, showcasing a successful internal collaboration between TfW and ffeibr.

Which Wich

Guy Reifer, Managing Director of ffeibr, added:

“This is an exciting milestone for ffeibr, as we continue our expansion into the direct to business sector.

 

“Our mission is to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity that helps Welsh businesses, as well as businesses in Wales, thrive, and this partnership is a great example of that in action.

 

“It’s also a great example of two public sector organisations working together to deliver both value and convenience to the people of Wales.”

To view available commercial property opportunities, visit: Commercial Property | Transport for Wales

To find out more about ffeibr, visit: www.ffeibr.wales


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